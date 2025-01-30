https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980754SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Snow-covered trees line a narrow path, captured from a low-angle, creating a serene winter forest scene ideal for a nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare