https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980779SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A person in a ghillie suit walks across a snowy landscape. The wide-angle shot captures the vastness of the mountains. Perfect for a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare