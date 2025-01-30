https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980786SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video concept with a silhouette of a person sitting on a beach at sunset. The low-angle shot captures a tranquil, dreamy atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare