https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980787SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Moody, vintage-style video still of an open book on a wooden table, captured from a side angle, with soft, diffused lighting from a window.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare