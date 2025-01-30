https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980799SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A child proudly displays a colorful drawing in a sunlit room. Captured from a low angle, the video emphasizes creativity and joy.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare