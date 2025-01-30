https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980817SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A modern, open-concept room with large windows showcasing lush greenery. The video captures a wide-angle view, highlighting the seamless indoor-outdoor blend.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare