https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980819SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a lone coyote walking across a cracked desert landscape, emphasizing isolation and survival in a barren environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare