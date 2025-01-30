https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980824SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a lone wolf walking across a cracked, barren landscape, emphasizing desolation and survival in a cinematic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare