rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981091
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Serene video of bamboo reflections in water, captured from a low angle. The tranquil scene highlights nature's symmetry and calmness.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77.15 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.2 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.54 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.29 MB

View personal and business license