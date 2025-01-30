https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981118SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a serene landscape at sunset, with a river winding through lush greenery. The tilted angle adds a dynamic, artistic touch. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.49 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare