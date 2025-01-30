https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981127SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with flowing silver waves and golden bokeh lights. Shot from a dynamic angle, creating a sense of movement and elegance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare