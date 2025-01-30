rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981129
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Abstract video with a dynamic, flowing design of black and white waves and golden bokeh lights, captured from a close-up angle for a mesmerizing effect.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.03 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.37 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.2 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.03 MB

View personal and business license