rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981196
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A playful otter on a mossy rock in a river, captured from a low-angle shot. The video highlights nature's tranquility and wildlife behavior.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.9 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.53 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.35 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.23 MB

View personal and business license