rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981202
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle video of a modern living room with a curved sofa, bookshelves, and large windows overlooking a garden at sunset, creating a cozy ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.73 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.71 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.59 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.04 MB

View personal and business license