https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981205SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern living room with large windows, capturing natural light. Wide-angle shot, ideal for a home decor video showcasing minimalist design.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare