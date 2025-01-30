https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981210SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of a starburst effect, captured from a centered angle, creating a sense of motion and energy with radiant light streaks.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 70.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare