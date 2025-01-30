https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981218SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Vibrant field of purple and white wildflowers in full bloom, captured from a low-angle, showcasing nature's beauty in a serene video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 88.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 57.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare