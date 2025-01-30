https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981228SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Underwater video close-up of a serene girl with closed eyes, captured from a frontal angle, highlighting tranquility and fluidity in a dreamy style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare