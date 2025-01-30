https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981253SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of a stunning mountain landscape with vibrant northern lights. Captures a breathtaking view of a river winding through rugged peaks.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare