https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981264SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic laboratory video with a low-angle shot, showcasing intricate machinery and reflective surfaces in a high-tech environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare