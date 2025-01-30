https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981269SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A serene forest under moonlight, captured at eye-level. The video style evokes a mystical, tranquil atmosphere with soft, shadowy details.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare