https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981277SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern interior with large windows showcasing lush greenery. Wide-angle shot captures the seamless blend of nature and design, ideal for a tranquil video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare