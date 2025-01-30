rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981308
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video with flowing golden waves on a dark background, captured from a dynamic, low-angle perspective, creating a sense of motion and elegance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.03 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.01 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.73 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.42 MB

View personal and business license