https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981313SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video concept showing a farmer using a tablet to control a drone over a lush field. Shot from behind at eye level, capturing modern agriculture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare