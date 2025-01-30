https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981329SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a lavender field at sunset, capturing vibrant purple hues and a warm, glowing horizon in a serene, natural style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare