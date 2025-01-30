https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981404SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Impressionist-style landscape video with a low-angle view of a vibrant meadow, capturing dynamic brushstrokes and a lively sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare