rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981409
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A cinematic video scene with a wide-angle view of a grand, circular stage illuminated by dramatic golden lights, creating a mystical atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.17 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.57 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.56 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.36 MB

View personal and business license