https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981410SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Modern bedroom with minimalist decor, large window view of forested mountains. Wide-angle shot captures serene, cozy ambiance. Ideal for a lifestyle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare