https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981434SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a sailboat on calm waters under a blue sky, captured from a low angle, emphasizing tranquility and freedom.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare