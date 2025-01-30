https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981450SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A glowing light bulb with a green leaf inside, symbolizing eco-friendly ideas. The video captures it from a front angle, surrounded by glowing particles.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 4.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 425.48 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare