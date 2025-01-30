https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981454SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video of a glowing blue energy circle with sparkling particles, captured from a top-down angle, creating a cosmic, futuristic vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare