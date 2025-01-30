https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981468SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A lantern with a lit candle in the foreground, shot from a low angle, against a night sky with a crescent moon, creating a serene video ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 739.68 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare