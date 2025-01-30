https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981470SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a hand releasing a white dove into a bright blue sky with clouds, symbolizing freedom and peace in a serene style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1010.21 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare