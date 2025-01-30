https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981474SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene forest path surrounded by tall trees and lush greenery, captured from a low-angle, creating an immersive, tranquil video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare