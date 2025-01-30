https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981481SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of young plants in a sunlit field, capturing the vibrant growth and natural beauty, ideal for an agricultural video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare