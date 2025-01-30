https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981484SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene night scene video with a low-angle view of a lit lantern in the foreground, set against a starry sky and crescent moon backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 733.53 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare