https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981489SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Silhouette of a man standing before a large video wall displaying colorful financial graphs, captured from a low angle for a dramatic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare