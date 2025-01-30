rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981501
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A dreamy, soft-focus video background with pink and purple heart bokeh. The camera angle is straight-on, creating a romantic, ethereal ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.27 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.85 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 998.35 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.49 MB

View personal and business license