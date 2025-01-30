https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981525SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Warm, cozy video scene of lit candles and dried wheat on a table. Soft focus, eye-level angle enhances the serene, autumnal atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare