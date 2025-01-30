https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981743SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A husky walks through a mossy forest at sunrise, captured from a low angle. The scene feels cinematic, like a nature video, highlighting tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare