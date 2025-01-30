https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981769SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Two children sitting on a rug, laughing while watching a video on a tablet. Warm lighting, eye-level angle, cozy and candid style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare