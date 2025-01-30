https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981770SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a person standing amidst lush, terraced tea fields, showcasing the vast, undulating landscape from a high angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare