https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981780SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures an ornate library with stained glass windows, domed ceiling, and rows of books, evoking a classic, scholarly ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.72 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare