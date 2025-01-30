https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981799SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video capturing a bustling supermarket aisle from a low angle, showcasing shoppers and colorful produce under bright fluorescent lights.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare