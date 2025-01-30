rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981800
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures stunning coastal village with white and blue domes, lush greenery, and turquoise waters, showcasing serene Mediterranean beauty.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 86.12 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.74 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.68 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.69 MB

View personal and business license