https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981821SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A festive video scene of a red gift box with a gold bow on a wooden table. Captured from a low angle, highlighting the shiny wrapping and cozy ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare