https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981845SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Romantic video scene with a close-up angle capturing a couple's intimate moment. Soft lighting and blurred background enhance the emotional connection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare