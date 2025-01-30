https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981868SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a microscope at a side angle, showcasing a laboratory setting with an open book in the background, emphasizing scientific research.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare