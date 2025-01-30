https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981882SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Modern office space with open layout, featuring desks and people collaborating. Wide-angle shot, bright lighting. Concept of teamwork in a corporate video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare