https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16981902SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A video showcasing golden bokeh lights in a soft-focus, low-angle view, creating a dreamy, festive atmosphere with shimmering effects.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare